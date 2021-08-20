Justin Bieber Teams Up With Skrillex, Don Toliver On 'Don't Go'

Canada’s Justin Bieber reunited with Skrillex for “Don’t Go,” a new track that also features rapper Don Toliver.

“When I'm in pieces, baby / You give me peace of mind,” Bieber sings on the R&B track. “You tell me we’ll be fine / You always get me right / When it's dark you're my light.”

Bieber earned his first Grammy Award for giving his vocals to 2015’s “Where Are Ü Now” by Jack Ü – Skrillex’s project with Diplo – which was named Best Dance Recording.

Skrillex co-wrote and co-produced Bieber’s hit “Sorry” and co-wrote “2 Much” on his recent album Justice.

Bieber has been a part of a several collaborations since the pandemic began – including singles with Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Chance the Rapper, Benny Blanco, Daniel Caesar and Giveon and the Kid Laroi. Earlier this month, Bieber added his vocals to a remix of "Essence" by Wizkid ft. Tems.

“Don’t Go" arrived with a video, directed by Salomon Ligthelm, that Bieber evidently shot earlier this year when he sported controversial dreadlocks.

Check out “Don’t Go” below: