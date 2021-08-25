K-Pop Star Lucas Wong Apologizes For 'Irresponsible Behaviour'

K-pop star Lucas Wong has apologized publicly to “those who were hurt by my wrong behaviour” after being accused of cheating and gaslighting.

“While watching the situation during the past few days, I have looked back on my past behaviour and sincerely reflected on it,” the 22-year-old wrote in a message shared on social media.

“Looking back on my behaviour of the past, it was clearly wrong, and it was an irresponsible behaviour that betrayed the support that my fans have shown me for a long time.”

Wong, a member of South Korean group NCT as well as WayV and SuperM, said he will take time off to “reflect.”

SM Entertainment said in a statement Wong caused “great pain and disappointment due to his wrong behaviour” and apologized “for causing concern to many people including fans with Lucas’ personal matters.”

The company said it was delaying the release of “Jalapeño,” a track by Wong and fellow WayV member Hendery.

Wong was accused by two young women of exploiting them romantically and financially.