Kanye West Name Change Approved By Judge

Kanye West is officially Ye.

According to TMZ, a Los Angeles judge has approved the rap star’s petition to change his legal name from Kanye Omari West to the nickname he has used for many years.

West – sorry, Ye – filed for the name change on Aug. 24.

“I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means ‘you,’” West said in a 2018 interview. “It went from being ‘Kanye,’ which means the only one, to just Ye, just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything.”

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, Ye “is a word meaning ‘you,’ used when talking to more than one person.”

Last November, rapper Diddy legally changed his name from Sean John Combs to Sean Love Combs.