Kehlani Keeps Cool When Confronted By Conservative Podcaster

Kehlani kept their cool when confronted by an irate religious conservative at a Starbuck drive-thru in Los Angeles.

Christian Walker, host of the Uncancellable podcast and son of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, got out of his car and shouted at the singer after they allegedly called him an expletive.

“This mediocre singer that everyone’s forgotten about, Kehlani, told my baristas at Starbucks that I was an “a**hole” and to be ‘safe around me.’ Well, I set her straight,” Walker proudly captioned video he shot of his own meltdown. “I’m tired of these fake woke people being rude to everyone and acting like they’re the good ones.”

Kehlani sat quietly and smiled as Walker berated them and repeatedly told them to “get your drink and go.”

On social media, fans called out Walker’s behaviour. “Kehlani looking radiant and unbothered while Christian Walker is pressed and distressed,” opined one. Another wrote: “Not him proving kehlani right, coming out the car doing all that while she sits unbothered.”

In a TikTok video they later deleted, Kehlani said she noticed Walker "losing his s**t" in the drive-thru line behind her while recording all the Pride flags at Starbucks and "harassing" the person taking orders. Kehlani said when they got to the window they told the barista: "Yo, the guy behind me who has a habit of harassing this community even though he’s a part of it. He’s coming up here with his phone ready to record."

Kehlani said the barista called Walker an "a**hole."

They said Walker then started calling her a "b**ch" before exiting his vehicle and recording himself screaming at her.

"I’m on the phone with my therapist having a virtual therapy session, coincidentally talking about people misplacing anger," Kehlani said. "I’m going, 'I know what you want to do. You want to get a reaction out of me so that you can go viral and then you can post this as some kind of take on people with my assumed political stance.' Lo and behold, I get on the internet, there’s this much of the interaction posted."

In an Instagram Story, Kehlani added: “gotta let the fools, fool." They also shared a 2016 tweet by Walker in which he declared: “I love kehlani too much.”

Walker responded to the backlash on Twitter. “Leftists are coming at me right now because unlike most of the people they’re used to bullying, I stand up for myself,” he wrote. “Start standing up to these miserable blue haired people.”

Check out Walker's tweet and some of the reactions:

This mediocre singer that everyone’s forgotten about, Kehlani, told my baristas at Starbucks that I was an “a**hole” and to be “safe around me.” Well, I set her straight.



I’m tired of these fake woke people being rude to everyone and acting like they’re the good ones. pic.twitter.com/V6X88Wg8tX — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) July 13, 2022

kehlani’s therapist watching her IN REAL TIME handle that interaction with patience, grace and maturity pic.twitter.com/g3K7v9gbqf — teetads⁷ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ 🦋 (@teetads) July 13, 2022

Kehlani when he walked up to her car: pic.twitter.com/j0tSnmZIx7 — boogz (@jordynnykoleee) July 13, 2022

kehlani when christian walker was at her window instead of her starbucks order pic.twitter.com/bHwfRJ75sr — gheeda (@rantnonstop) July 13, 2022

Kehlani should have just hit the gas and kept going just like this. Cause wtf? 😂 pic.twitter.com/mPuZvW96TO — 𝕾𝖕𝖆𝖈𝖊𝖔𝖉𝖉𝖎𝖙𝖞𝖐𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖞 ° (@Spaceodditykel) July 13, 2022