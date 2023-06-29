Kelsea Ballerini Hit in the Face with Object on Stage

Kelsea Ballerini is the latest victim of concert violence, after getting hit in the face during a performance at Outlaw Field in Boise, ID. During the song “If You Go Down” the singer was hit with a foreign object. She tried finishing the song, and quickly ran off stage. She eventually returned and addressed the crowd about the incident.

Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face with object while performing onstage. pic.twitter.com/6hBXxQ67rH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 29, 2023

"Can we just talk about what happened?" she said. “All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know. If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it.”

No official word has been given yet on what was thrown at Ballerini, but one TikTok account claims it was a friendship bracelet.

@jillia__romano all the drams coming at you in real time from boise ♬ original sound - jillia romano

This marks the third incident in as many weeks where a performer has been attacked on stage. On June 19, Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a phone that was thrown by a fan during her concert in New York City. Only two days later, Ava Max was hit in the eye by a stage invader.