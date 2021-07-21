Khalid Launches 'New Normal' Ahead Of 3rd Album

Khalid on Wednesday previewed his forthcoming album Everything Is Changing with the release of its first single, “New Normal.”

Penned with producers John Hill and Active Child, Khalid performed the song at the historic Virgin Galactic inaugural voyage earlier this month.

Khalid said, in a release, that the track “was inspired by how I was feeling during the pandemic and the emotional toll that quarantine took on me and my friends.”

He added: “Everything Is Changing as an album really takes that a step further with all of the songs centering around trying to find a purpose and a sense of self in a world where everything is digitally connect but emotionally disconnected.

“As we all come out of quarantine and venture more into the world and try to reconnect with people we haven’t seen in over a year, I hope the messages explored within the album open up conversations and allow people to access their feelings in a new way.”

Everything Is Changing, Khalid’s third studio album, is scheduled to drop this fall.

Watch the “New Normal” video, directed by Andy Hines, below: