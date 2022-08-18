Kid Cudi Reflects On Stroke He Suffered While In Rehab

Kid Cudi has revealed that he suffered a stroke while in rehab six years ago.

In a 2016 Facebook post, the rapper and singer – whose real name is Scott Mescudi – told fans he was seeking treatment for “depression and suicidal urges.”

Two weeks into rehab, he had a stroke that slowed his speech and movement.

“Everything was f**ked,” Cudi, 38, told Esquire.

After several months of physical rehabilitation, he was able to memorize pages of dialogue to audition for a role in a Broadway play opposite Canadian actor Michael Cera.

“I proved to myself that I could do it. I needed that at the time,” he recalled. “I was happy. Like, damn, my brain is still strong. I didn’t lose something in that s**t that happened.”

For the September issue of Esquire, Cudi posed for a photo while wearing nothing but a strategically placed sock. He also discussed his falling out with friends and frequent collaborator, Ye.

“I’m at a place in my life where I have zero tolerance for the wrong energies,” said Cudi. “I’ve watched so many people throughout the years that are close to him be burned by him doing some f**ked-up s**t. And then they turn around and forgive him. And there’s no repercussions. You’re back cool with this man. He does it over and over.

“With all due respect, I’m not Drake, who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed. That’s not me. What I say, I mean. I will be done with you.”

Cudi said it will take “a motherf**cking miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening.”