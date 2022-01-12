Kodak Black, Essence Create A Stir At Hockey Game

Kodak Black decided Tuesday’s Florida Panthers vs. Vancouver Canucks game was a good place for a little dirty dancing.

At first, hockey fans thought there was more than twerking going on between the 24-year-old rapper and his companion, Atlanta rapper Essence, inside a luxury suite at FLA Arena Live Arena.

“I think Kodak found something better to do at the Panthers game,” tweeted a season ticket holder who shared video of the couple in action.

The clip quickly went viral.

“The #FlaPanthers and the NHL celebrated having Kodak Black at their game Tuesday night — until someone taped him apparently having sex in a luxury box (which was right next to the team’s front office) as the game went on,” tweeted sports journalist George Richards.

Witnesses chimed in to clarify that Kodak Black and Essence were merely going through the motions.

I think Kodak found something better to do at the Panthers game

Was right there and saw it from lower bowl - was just twerking!!