Lil Pump Banned From JetBlue For Refusing To Wear Mask

Rapper Lil Pump has been banned from JetBlue Airways for taking off his mask and refusing to put it back on during a Boxing Day flight from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles.

A spokesperson for the airline said the 20-year-old, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, was “verbally abusive with crew members after being asked multiple times and refusing to comply with JetBlue’s face covering policy.

“His return reservation was cancelled and he is no longer welcome to fly on JetBlue. The safety of all customers and crew members is JetBlue’s first priority."

According to TMZ, Lil Pump also coughed and sneezed into a blanket during the flight.

The rapper later posted – and then deleted – an Instagram Story in which he said “f**k JetBlue and f**k everybody working there.” He added that in 2021 he “ain’t gotta wear no f**king mask” because “Corona’s fake.”

Lil Pump, best known for 2017’s “Gucci Gang” and 2018’s “I Love It” ft. Kanye West, made headlines in November for his public support of U.S. president Donald Trump. On Oct. 26, he posted an image on Instagram in which he is Photoshopped into a 2017 photo showing Trump shaking hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He captioned it: “THE DAY I MET TRUMP.”

Then, at Trump’s final campaign rally, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Lil Pump was described by the president as “one of the big superstars of the world” and then introduced as “Little Pimp.” Trump asked: “Does everyone know who he is? Do you know how big he is?”

According to The Smoking Gun, Lil Pump did not vote for Trump because he was not a registered voter.