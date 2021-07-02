LISTEN: Taylor Swift Featured On Big Red Machine's 'Renegade'

Taylor Swift is featured on “Renegade,” the new single from Big Red Machine – aka Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner.

The song, and another Swift collaboration titled “Birch,” are included on Big Red Machine’s forthcoming album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, which drops Aug. 27.

Vernon and Dessner worked with Swift on her Grammy-winning 2020 album folklore and its follow-up, evermore.

“Renegade” came to be while the three artists were working on those albums.

“Taylor and I sometimes talked about experimenting and writing songs together some day for Big Red Machine,” recalled Dessner, in a release. “Making music with your friends just to make it — that’s how Big Red Machine started and has grown — and that’s how ‘Renegade’ came about too.

"This song was something we wrote after we finished evermore and it dawned on us that this was a BRM song. Taylor’s words hit me so hard when I heard her first voice memo and still do, every time.”

Listen to "Renegade" below (Warning: Contains language some may find offensive):