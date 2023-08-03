Lizzo Issues Statement, Calls Claims 'Sensationalized'

Lizzo has responded to reports accusing her of harassment, discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, as well as creating a hostile work environment.

Two days after three former dancers - Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez and Crystal Williams - filed a lawsuit against her and her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc, the star posted a statement on Instagram calling the allegations "sensationalized stories" from "former employees."

"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," she writes. "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticised... These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

She explains that what she does as an artist requires hard work, but it also means providing a safe, welcoming space for those around her.

"As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do," she continues. "Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team."

Lizzo then defends her sexuality and image, claiming she would never use someone's weight against them.

"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days," she adds. "I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight."

Both Davis and Williams joined Lizzo's team as dancers after competing on the Amazon reality series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls in 2021. However, they were both fired. Rodriguez was also hired in 2021, after appearing in the video for the hit song "Rumours," though she later resigned in early 2023 after accusing Lizzo's team of "appalling behaviour."

