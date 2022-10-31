Luke Bryan Responds To Attacks For Bringing Ron DeSantis On Stage

Luke Bryan responded Sunday to criticism of his decision to bring Florida governor Ron DeSantis out on stage during a concert for Hurricane Ian relief in Jacksonville on Friday night.

“I typically don’t respond to stuff when I’m getting run down on a social platform but here’s the deal,” reads a message from the country star. “I understand Governor [DeSantis] is a very polarizing figure. But I grew up in a country where if a governor [asks] you if they can come and raise awareness to help victims of a natural disaster you help.”

Bryan took heat for welcoming DeSantis, a Republican who has sent immigrants out of his state, supported abortion restrictions, denounced COVID-19 health measures and publicly attacked the LGBTQ community.

Bryan’s 2017 single “Most People Are Good” includes the line: “I believe you love who you love," – which was seen by many as a show of support for the LGBTQ community.

(In 2020, Bryan told the Chicago Tribune: “I had a lot of people ask me, ‘Well, does that mean you want to plant a flag and support the gay and lesbian community?’ I'm like, ‘I'm not saying I'm gonna go fly that flag — but I'm not saying I'm not either.’”)

Bryan has also shown support for LGBTQ competitors on American Idol, where he is a judge.

Luke Bryan probably has fans who have had an abortion, or have a family member who has.



He probably has fans who are members of the LGBT+ community. Who are immigrants. Who are BIPOC.



He clearly has 0 respect for any of them. pic.twitter.com/PQnZdgcRRv — Zevi L (@MagicOn33rd) October 30, 2022

Can you imagine being so supportive of homophobia, transphobia, control of women, abuse of immigrants, and suppression of voters that you use your privilege and platform to bring Ron DeSantis out on stage like some damn hero?@lukebryan can. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) October 30, 2022

Hey Luke Bryan – if you don’t want to be seen as political, don’t bring a psychotically deranged human trafficking child torturing right wing extremist like Ron DeSantis on stage during your concert. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 30, 2022

“I’ve generally stayed out of politics throughout my career,” Bryan’s message reads. “I knew people would chatter about this but for me the more important piece was If I am going to come back there a few weeks after a large portion of people have been affected by a natural disaster in a state where people have been good to me this felt right.”

Video from the event appears to show the crowd cheering as DeSantis was introduced. But, on social media, Bryan was attacked for giving him a platform.

“So disappointed you brought Ron Desantis on stage at your concert. So many LGBTQ+ kids audition/ look to you as a model on AI. He is exactly NOT that,” tweeted one person. Another wrote: “Damn, Luke Bryan. I know I shouldn’t be shocked but as a lifelong fan I can’t help but be utterly disappointed. As a gay man, it truly hurts seeing him bring out - and effectively campaign for - the governor who introduced the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Heartbreaking.”