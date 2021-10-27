Luke Bryan Stops To Help Motorist With Flat Tire

A Tennessee woman got a big surprise this week when country star Luke Bryan stopped to change her flat tire.

“When my tire blows in a curve in a small town TN who stops to change my tire? Luke Bryan! My life is made,” Courtney Potts wrote on a clip she shot of Bryan in action. In a caption, she told the singer: “I cannot thank you enough for helping me and my kids! It really made our day so much better!”

Bryan owns property in Maury County, where Potts found herself stranded, and was reportedly taking his sons hunting when he spotted the mother of two on the side of the road.

Potts told the Tennessean she knows how to change a tire – but "you tell me you would tell Luke Bryan to leave."

After getting Potts ready to get back on her way, Bryan happily posed for a photo.