Luke Combs Tests Positive For COVID-19, Cancels CMT Awards Taping

Luke Combs dropped out of a taping for the upcoming CMT Music Awards after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“He’s bummed to miss seeing everyone,” read a statement from CMT.

Combs, whose “Forever After All” is up for Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year, was scheduled to tape a performance with Kane Brown in Nashville on Thursday. Old Dominion will take his place.

The CMT Music Awards will be broadcast and streamed on April 11. Performers include Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Miranda Lambert.

Combs was scheduled to do shows in Toronto, London, Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City from March 20 to 31 but announced last month that the tour was postponed to November.

The 32-year-old singer's wife Nicole went public with her COVID-19 diagnosis in early 2021. "It’s beat me up," she said on Instagram at the time. "It's brutal."