Machine Gun Kelly, Conor McGregor Have A Spat On VMAs Red Carpet

There was a tense moment on the MTV VMAs red carpet on Sunday between Machine Gun Kelly and UFC champ Conor McGregor.

While it’s not clear what led to the confrontation, various reports claim McGregor approached MGK and his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox, but was pushed back by MGK’s security guards. McGregor, who was evidently not happy about how he was treated, then threw his drink at the couple.

Security guards restrained McGregor as VMAs crew members escorted MGK and Fox away from McGregor.

Conor McGregor throws a drink at MGK on the red carpet (via ig:laurademytrk) pic.twitter.com/H0naCNbMta — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2021

Why is Conor trying to fight Machine Gun Kelly at the VMA awards. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MoN9qa9guU — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) September 13, 2021

Conor McGregor out here trying to fight Machine gun Kelly after he denied to take a picture with him 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭😭 #VMAs #ConorMcGregor #MGK pic.twitter.com/qXnfvCHWCa — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) September 13, 2021

Both sides played down the kerfuffle. MGK slapped a Variety reporter’s mic and walked away when he was asked about the altercation. A rep for McGregor told Page Six: “Conor only fights fighters.”

MGK was at the VMAs to perform “Papercuts” with Travis Barker and McGregor was there to present the Artist of the Year award (which went to Canada’s Justin Bieber).