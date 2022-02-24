Machine Gun Kelly Will Be Playable Character In 'WWE 2K22'

Machine Gun Kelly has been revealed as executive producer of the soundtrack to WWE 2K22 – and he will be a playable character in the video game.

2K Sports said MGK contributed his own music to the game (“concert for aliens” and “Body Bag” ft. YUNGBLUD & Bert McCracken) and chose tracks by the likes of Motörhead (“Iron Fist”), Wu Tang Clan (“Protect Ya Neck”) and Canada’s The Weeknd (“Heartless”).

WWE 2K22 is scheduled for release on March 11 for PlayStation, Xbox and PC but fans will have to wait a bit longer to add MGK as a playable character – he will be added as downloadable content at a later date.

Check out the 12 tracks Machine Gun Kelly chose for WWE 2K22:

Machine Gun Kelly - "concert for aliens"

Machine Gun Kelly ft. YUNGBLUD & Bert McCracken - "body bag"

Wu Tang Clan - "Protect Ya Neck"

Motörhead - "Iron Fist"

Poppy - "Say Cheese" (Live NXT version)

Royal Blood - "Typhoons"

Bring Me The Horizon - "Happy Song"

The Weeknd - "Heartless"

Turnstile - "I Don't Wanna Be Blind"

Asking Alexandria - "The Final Episode (Let's Change the Channel)”

KennyHoopla - "Hollywood Sucks"