Maker Of Beyoncé's Hat Flooded With Orders

The woman who designed the hat Beyoncé wears in promos for her upcoming Renaissance tour says she has been overwhelmed with orders.

Abby Misbin, a 24-year-old Etsy vendor in Philadelphia, told the Philadelphia Inquirer she was contacted by Bey’s stylist Bea Åkerlund in June about acquiring the glittery cowboy hat. She said she sold the hat for $215 U.S. – plus $60 for express shipping.

"I was so worried that the shipping would be delayed or something would happen that I just stayed up all night to finish it,” Misbin told BBC News.

Misbin said she had no idea the hat would be show up in the photos seen around the world. Orders are flooding in to her business, Trending By Abby, and she has enlisted her parents and friends to help but she is limited to crafting only two hats a day because each is handmade using tiny pieces of mirrored glass.

Misbin told the Inquirer she knows there will be knock-offs. “Even if some big company takes the idea and mass produces this, I’m having a good time," she said.