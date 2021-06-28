Marilyn Manson Agrees To Face Arrest Warrant: Cops

Marilyn Manson has reportedly agreed to surrender to police in Los Angeles on an arrest warrant from Gilford, New Hampshire.

According to WMUR News 9, Gilford police chief Anthony Bean Burpee said an agreement has been reached with the shock rocker, whose real name is Brian Warner.

Last month, Gilford Police Department shared details of the October 2019 warrant on its Facebook page. The singer is facing two counts of assault for allegedly spitting on a videographer during an August 2019 concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.

“Mr. Warner, his agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges,” the police statement said at the time.

The charges are “Class A misdemeanors,” which can result in a jail sentence of less than one year and a fine of no more than $2,000 U.S.

A lawyer for Manson responded that the alleged victim filed a police report only after she tried to secure a financial settlement. Chief Burpee countered that the accuser filed a police report the day after the alleged incident.

In a statement, Burpee said the publicity from his department’s Facebook post “forced Mr. Warner to finally address his outstanding NH warrant, which will, in turn, allow the victim of the crime to have her say/day in Court in order to hopefully hold Mr. Warner accountable for his actions.”

Burpee said Manson could be arraigned in mid-August but does not have to appear in person.

Manson is facing civil lawsuits from ex girlfriend Esmé Bianco and former assistant Ashley Walters alleging physical, psychological and sexual abuse.

After his former fiancée Evan Rachel Wood went public with claims of abuse, Manson issued a statement in which he called the allegations “horrible distortions of reality” and insisted his “intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.”