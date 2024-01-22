Max Martin Has Broken The Record For Producing Most #1 Songs

Max Martin is now the most successful producer in the history of Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Thanks to Ariana Grande’s “yes, and?” reaching #1 on the chart this week, the Swedish hitmaker now has 24 #1 songs, surpassing George Martin’s previous record of 23, 19 of which were with the Beatles.

Grande's song also moves Martin into second place for the most Hot 100 #1s for a songwriter at 26, tying John Lennon. Paul McCartney still leads all songwriters with 32.

Meanwhile, "yes, and?" earns Grande her eighth Hot 100 #1.

Martin has been an ubiquitous presence in pop music since he received his first #1 back in 1999 with Britney Spears's "...Baby One More Time." Since he has gone on to produce hits such as Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way," Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" and the Weeknd's "Blinding Lights."

A number of his biggest songs to date were featured as the music to 2019's Broadway hit & Juliet.