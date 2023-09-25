MC Hammer Argues That He's No One-Hit Wonder

As we celebrate One-Hit Wonder Day, it's important to give credit where it's due: MC Hammer is not part of the club.

While the rapper experienced phenomenal success in the early 1990s, he is mostly remembered for his #1 hit, "Can't Touch This." However, the artist formerly known just as Hammer, had five songs reach the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, including "Pray," "2 Legit 2 Quit" and "Addams Groove."

On social media over the weekend, MC Hammer had to argue his case as a multi-hitmaker when he was attacked by trolls after sharing support for a post by the Academy Of Social Sciences in Australia.

In response to being called a "has been," Hammer replied, "Ouuuch ! Might I remind you that a 'has been' is bigger than a 'Never Was'." He then was called a "one-hit wonder" to which he humbly bragged, "I got at least 19 charted hits … which one made you wonder 🤔"

But luckily for Hammer, he didn't need to fight this battle alone. Legendary rapper Chuck D of Public Enemy jumped into the conversation, co-signing his fellow rapper by adding, “More importantly I saw 15,000 -20,000 arena people… get exhausted and worn out watching you @mchammer while singing those hits. Yes NEWGENS it did happen years on end. No myth no hype.”

Hammer was quick to thank Chuck for his support, tweeting, "Always appreciate you and our journey @MrChuckD . 🤜🏾👑🤛🏾"

See it all unfold below.

I got at least 19 charted hits … which one made you wonder 🤔 https://t.co/vxmSwgbCJD — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) September 22, 2023

More importantly i saw 15,000 -20,000 arena people…get exhausted and worn out watching you @mchammer while singing those hits. Yes NEWGENS it did happen years on end. No myth no hype https://t.co/5ewSnO0eSr — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) September 23, 2023