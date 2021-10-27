Megan Thee Stallion Graduates In Style

Megan Thee Stallion took to social media this week to show off a bedazzled mortarboard emblazoned with “Real Hot Girl Sh*t.”

“2021 finna graduate college,” the rap superstar wrote. "Taking my grad pics today.”

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, has earned a bachelor’s degree in health administration from Texas Southern University. (She previously attended Prairie View A&M University in Texas.)

“I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today,” she told People in 2020. The rapper said she wants to used some of her fortune to open an assisted living facility. “Then I’m gonna let my classmates run it.”