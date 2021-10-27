Megan Thee Stallion Graduates In Style
Megan Thee Stallion took to social media this week to show off a bedazzled mortarboard emblazoned with “Real Hot Girl Sh*t.”
“2021 finna graduate college,” the rap superstar wrote. "Taking my grad pics today.”
Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, has earned a bachelor’s degree in health administration from Texas Southern University. (She previously attended Prairie View A&M University in Texas.)
“I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today,” she told People in 2020. The rapper said she wants to used some of her fortune to open an assisted living facility. “Then I’m gonna let my classmates run it.”
2021 finna graduate college 🎓 Taking my grad pics today 🥺😍 pic.twitter.com/3F7ShLOH3f— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 25, 2021
