Megan Thee Stallion Scraps Houston Show In Wake Of Astroworld Tragedy

Megan Thee Stallion has cancelled her hometown concert in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy early last month.

The rap star, who was scheduled to perform on Friday night, said the decision is “out of respect for the lives lost.”

“Houston is still healing and it's important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve,” Megan said, in a statement to the Houston Chronicle. “My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time.”

Ten people were killed and many others were injured when the crowd at the Astroworld Festival surged towards the front while Travis Scott was on stage.

Megan Thee Stallion performed at the 2019 edition of Astroworld.

Her next scheduled performance is Dec. 14 at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Washington, D.C.