Megan Thee Stallion Wins Right To Release 'Butter' Remix

A judge in Texas has granted Megan Thee Stallion the right to release a version of the BTS hit “Butter” on which she is featured.

On Tuesday, the rapper filed for “emergency relief from the Court” claiming that her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment and distributor 300 Entertainment was blocking the release of the remix and that “her art will be impacted, the release of the song derailed, and [her] goodwill, reputation, and overall career will suffer detrimental, undesirable, and irreversible harm.”

According to the application, blocking the track would have “a devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry. Such irreparable injury to her personal goodwill and the silencing of her artistic expression in music cannot be compensated in the way of monetary damages.”

Releasing new music, Megan's reps argued, is “vital to maintain her status as a relatively new but still up and coming artist.”

Late Tuesday, a judge ruled the song can drop on Friday as scheduled.

“Y’all don’t even understand how excited I am,” Megan tweeted. The official BTS Twitter account teased: “Yes, ‘Butter’’ is back!”