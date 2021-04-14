Mick Jagger On Anti-Vaxxers: 'You Can't Argue With These People'

Mick Jagger says it’s pointless to talk to people who believe conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccines.

"It just seems to be that even people you know that are relatively sensible about a lot of things have one thing that they just don’t kind of get. I have several friends and relations and they go off on these things that just doesn’t… They’re just irrational,” he told Rolling Stone. “Of course, there’s no point in speaking to people about it. They don’t get it. They got what they believe in and they believe in that. And it doesn’t matter what you say, they’re gonna believe in it. And rational thought doesn’t work.”

In “Eazy Sleazy,” a song Jagger and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl released on Tuesday, he sings about conspiracy theories about the vaccine: “Shooting the vaccine / Bill Gates is in my bloodstream / It’s mind control.”

Jagger said it’s meant to take a jab at anti-vaxxers. “You can’t argue with these people,” he said.

“It’s not as if [vaccines] are a new thing. When I was a child, which was a really long time ago, people would die from polio. They would just not be there the next day,” he recalled. “And that’s been eradicated through vaccines.”

Jagger is hopeful “after a while, some people maybe change their minds on this.”