Mickey Guyton Will Make History As ACM Awards Co-Host

Mickey Guyton will make history next month as the first Black woman to host the Academy of Country Music Awards.

It was announced Thursday that the 37-year-old singer will co-host the April 18th show live from Nashville with Keith Urban.

“As I’ve said before, ‘If you can see it, you can be it,’ and it’s such an honour,” Guyton said, in a release. "This is a moment of great significance for me, and I am so thrilled to share it with all the fans.”

Guyton is only the second Black artist to host the ACM Awards. Charley Pride, who died in December, co-hosted in 1980 and 1984.

Guyton is nominated for New Female Artist of the Year.

This year marks the second time Urban will co-host the show.