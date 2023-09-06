Mike D And Ad-Rock To Attend 'Beastie Boys Square' Unveiling

The surviving members of Beastie Boys will attend the unveiling of "Beastie Boys Square" this coming Saturday (September 9).

As part of hip-hop's 50th anniversary, Michael "Mike D" Diamond and Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz will pay tribute to their legacy at the dedication ceremony that sees the corner of Ludlow & Rivington Streets - as seen on the cover of their 1989 album, Paul's Boutique - in Lower East Side New York renamed.

The ceremony will begin at noon and run until 2pm EST. According to the official Beastie Boys Instagram, the two-hour celebration will include a "special guest" DJ set, A-1 Records & Beastie Boys pop up shops, live screen printing and more.

Following the death of Beastie Boy Adam "MCA" Yauch in 2012, fans petitioned to have the corner made famous by the group to be renamed in honour of the late rapper.

To commemorate Beastie Boys Square, the IFC Center in Greenwich Village will screen Spike Jonze’s 2020 live documentary, Beastie Boys Story, throughout the weekend. SiriusXM will also be launching a new Beastie Boys station beginning this Friday (September 7).