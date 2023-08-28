Miley Cyrus has opened up about her hiatus from touring, confessing that performing every day isn't healthy for her.

To promote her new single, "Used to Be Young," Cyrus has launched a TikTok interview series where she gets candid with her fans. In the first video, posted last night (August 27), she explained why going out on tour for her is so difficult.

"What people don’t really understand about touring is the show is only 90 minutes, but that’s your life," Cyrus. “If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest."

"There’s a level of ego that has to play a part, that I feel gets overused when I’m on tour and once that switches on, it’s hard to turn it off," she continued. "And I think when you’re training your ego every single night to be active, that’s the hardest switch for me to turn off."

Concluding with, "Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn’t healthy for me, because it erases my humanity and my connection and without my humanity [and] my connection I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority."

Back in May, Cyrus posted a message on socials to her fans, expressing how she felt about performing on stage.

"I just don't want to sleep on a moving bus," she wrote. "It isn't what's best for me right NOW, & if you've been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too."

Cyrus says the TikTok interview series will allow her to "look back" on her life and "share untold stories" from her past.