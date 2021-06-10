MuchMusic Relaunching As 'Digital First' Network

MuchMusic, which launched 36 years ago and was once a force in music and pop culture, is relaunching next month – but don’t expect to find the latest music videos or new episodes of Electric Circus on your TV.

Bell Media (parent company of iHeartRadio Canada) announced on Thursday the brand is returning as a “content-driven digital first network” available on TikTok and social media platforms.

“With hosts and creators that speak directly to Gen Z and younger Millennials, the all-new multiplatform MuchMusic stays true to its spirit as a seminal brand with an authentic voice,” Bell Media executive Stewart Johnston said, in a release. “Tailor-made for today's always on youth audience, MuchMusic doubles down as the essential destination for music and pop culture content.”

The new MuchMusic will offer artist-hosted events and live performances as well as content from Much Studios and familiar series like Video On Trial, Intimate and Interactive and MuchMusic Spotlight. A line-up of VJs will be announced soon.

MuchMusic was launched by CHUM Limited in the summer of 1984 as a speciality channel (“MUCH” was a jumble of “CHUM”) and featured hosts like J.D. Roberts, Erica Ehm, Michael Williams, Christopher Ward and Rick Campanelli.