Neve Campbell Reacts To The Weeknd Shout Out

Neve Campbell reacted last week to being named in a track on The Weeknd’s new album Dawn FM.

“How crazy is that? It’s pretty crazy,” the 48-year-old actress said during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

On “Here We Go… Again,” The Weeknd sings: “Make her scream like Neve Campbell.”

Campbell, who was born and raised in Guelph, Ont. said she was initially confused when told about the shout out.

“At first, my publicist told me, and she was like, ‘The Weeknd,’ and I was like, ‘Wait, which weekend? Last weekend?’ I had no idea what she was talking about.

“And then I realized, ‘Oh, the guy who played at the Super Bowl! That guy!’”

Campbell added: “Fellow Canadian. How cool.”

Teased by Corden for referring to The Weeknd as “the guy who played at the Super Bowl,” Campell admitted she is “just so bad with pop culture” and then described the Toronto-born singer as a “very talented guy from Canada.”