New Radicals To Perform Hit On Inauguration Day

Singer-songwriter Gregg Alexander, who released an album in 1998 as The New Radicals, will return to the spotlight this week to perform his hit “You Get What You Give” on the inauguration day special Parade Across America.

“Performing the song again after such a long time is a huge honour,” said Alexander, in a statement. He said he hopes the song “could be even the tiniest beacon of light in such a dark time.”

Alexander added: “America knows in its heart that things will get bright again with a new administration and a real plan for vaccines on the way. That’s the message of the song… this world is gonna pull through.”

“You Get What You Give” topped the Canadian chart in 1999 (Canada’s Felix Cartal released a dance cover version in 2017). It got new life last year when it was used as the walk-on song for U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff at campaign rallies.

The song also has special meaning to President-elect Joe Biden, who said it was the “theme song” for his son Beau Biden during his cancer fight.

Alexander co-wrote and co-produced “The Game of Love," which won a Grammy for Carlos Santana and Michelle Branch, and he earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for co-writing Adam Levine’s “Lost Stars” from the 2013 film Begin Again.