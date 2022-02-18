Niall Horan Gets 'Extremely Ill' On Overseas Flight

Niall Horan says he got “extremely ill” during a flight home to London from Los Angeles on Thursday.

“Thank you to the staff on that @British_Airways flight,” the singer tweeted. "I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me.”

Horan did not share any details about what might have made him sick.

The MailOnline quoted a passenger on Horan’s flight as saying the singer had cold towels around his head and neck. “On final descent he was vomiting quite violently.”

The source said Horan appeared to be looking a little better by the time he was at baggage claim.

Horan had been seen at the Super Bowl LVI with Shawn Mendes last Sunday.