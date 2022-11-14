Nick Carter Sets Up Fund In Memory Of Aaron Carter

Nick Carter announced Monday he has set up a fund in memory of his younger brother Aaron Carter, who died Nov. 5 at 34.

“Very grateful for the outpour[ing] of love and support for my brother,” the Backstreet Boys singer wrote in an Instagram Story. “In his memory, a donation fund has been started to benefit [On Our Sleeves], an important children’s mental health organization helping families across America.”

Carter provided a link to a donation page that reads: “Thank you for choosing to celebrate the impact of the life of Aaron Carter with a gift of hope. By honouring Aaron, you help Nick, Angel, and their family's commitment of helping others.”

Based in Ohio, On Our Sleeves describes itself as a “national movement to break stigmas around children’s mental health” with a mission to “provide free mental health educational resources to every community in America to educate families and empower advocates.”

Following Aaron’s death, Nick shared five throwback photos on Instagram and wrote: “My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth.”