Nick Jonas Launching 'Spaceman' With 'SNL' Appearance

Next weekend belongs to Nick Jonas.

The 28-year-old singer is releasing a new track, “Spaceman” on Thursday and then appear as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

“A dream come true,” Jonas said of doing double duty on SNL.

Jonas was the musical guest on an April 2016 episode and performed on the show as part of the Jonas Brothers in May 2019 and February 2009.

He joins an exclusive club of artists who have served as host and musical guest on the same episode – including Chance the Rapper, Drake, Halsey and Miley Cyrus.

Jonas has not released a solo album since his third, 2016's Last Year Was Complicated.