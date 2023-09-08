Nicki Minaj Named 'Emcee', Will Perform at 2023 MTV VMAs

Nicki Minaj is set to reprise her dual role as emcee and performer at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

While some sites are reporting that Minaj has been named the host, MTV didn't officially announce the rapper as the host, instead stating that “Minaj will announce the show’s star-studded lineup of performers, presenters and winners.”

Minaj emceed the 2022 MTV VMAs alongside LL Cool J and Jack Harlow, while also performing a medley of her hits before receiving the Video Vanguard Award. She will pull double duty and also give the world premiere performance of her new single "Last Time I Saw You” during the show.

In addition to that, Fall Out Boy, Peso Pluma and Metro Boomin have also been named as performers on the night. They join the list of performers that includes Olivia Rodrigo, Diddy, Shakira, Stray Kids, Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin, Anitta, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Taylor Swift leads all nominees with eight nominations.

The 2023 MTV VMAs take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on September 12.