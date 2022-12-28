NYE Viewing Guide: Where To See Music Stars

Music stars of all genres will be saying goodbye to 2022 and welcoming 2023 with performances from all over the U.S. on New Year’s Eve. Here’s a look at who’s where on Dec. 31 and how you can watch:

NBC - Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party - 10:30 p.m. EST

Miley Cyrus hosts from the parking lot of the Telemundo studios in Miami with Dolly Parton. Guest performers include Latto, Rae Sremmurd, Sia, FLETCHER and Liily.

ABC / City - Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest - 8 p.m. EST

The live show from New York City’s Times Square will feature performances by J-Hope of BTS, Duran Duran, Jax and New Edition. At Disneyland, Ciara will host and perform along with Aly & AJ, Bailey Zimmerman, Ben Platt, Fitz and the Tantrums, Halle Bailey, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, TXT and Canada’s Lauren Spencer-Smith. The special broadcast also features pre-taped performances in Los Angeles by Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron, Finneas, Nicky Youre and Wiz Khalifa. Farruko will perform in Puerto Rico and Billy Porter is on stage in New Orleans.

CBS - New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash - 8 p.m. EST

Jimmie Allen and Elle King will co-host the live show from Nashville, which is scheduled to include performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Zac Brown Band, Little Big Town, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, King Calaway, Sheryl Crow, Florida, Riley Green, Ashley McBryde, Steve Miller, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson and The War and Treaty.

CNN - New Year’s Eve Live - 8 p.m. EST

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will broadcast live from Times Square in New York City and will welcome music stars like Ellie Goulding, Patti LaBelle, REO Speedwagon, Tenacious D and Ava Max as well as a performance by Usher from his Las Vegas residency.

CBC - Canada’s New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2023 - 11 p.m. EST

Host Rick Mercer will be joined at The Blue Mountains by Kardinal Offishall and Savannah Ré and the show will include performances from coast to coast – including Devon Cole, JJ Wilde, Vincent Vallières and James Barker Band.