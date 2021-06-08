Offset Hypes Migos Album As 'Best Project We Ever Created'

Offset has raised expectations for the new Migos album, out this Friday.

“We doing things other people can’t do because we the only group,” the rapper told Billboard. “We got creative with our flows so we could stamp another [movement]. We feel like we gonna lead the pack with this album.”

Culture III, the fourth album from Migos, comes three years after Culture II.

“This is three years of creativity and sitting back, because we felt like the fans deserved that,” Offset explained. “We didn’t want to make nobody upset, but our main thing was creating the best project we ever created.”

The rapper said a track titled "Rolling Stone" is a standout. "You gonna see," he said. "Just know, you gonna respect n****s musically so muich with what we did with that record, the sound especially."