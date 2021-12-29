Ozzy Osbourne Marking 40th Anniversary Of Bat Bite With NFTs

Ozzy Osbourne has announced he is getting into the NFT (non-fungible tokens) on the 40th anniversary of his on-stage encounter with a bat.

“I’m launching a f**king NFT project,” the 73-year-old rocker tweeted. "9,666 unique bats designed by yours truly…”

The CryptoBatz collection, a partnership with Sutter Systems, will be available in January.

“CryptoBatz is a f**king mental project for NFT collectors and fans,” Osbourne said, in a release. "The design pays tribute to one of my most iconic on-stage moments and is a chance to acquire a rare piece of art history. I love it!”

According to a description, “every CryptoBat holds an innovative power… the ability to ‘bite’ an NFT from a different blue chip project and create a ‘mutantbat’ that shares the DNA of both tokens. Every CryptoBat can bite once and once only, so choose carefully, as what you choose to bite will dictate which MutantBat you create.”

Osbourne was performing in Des Moines, Iowa on Jan. 20, 1982 when fan Mark Neal tossed a dead bat onto the stage. Thinking it was fake, Osbourne picked it up and bit into his head.

NFTs are a form of cryptocurrency asset that can be kept on the blockchain and traded or sold as collectibles.