Ozzy Osbourne Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ozzy Osbourne has contracted COVID-19, his wife Sharon Osbourne revealed Thursday.

“I spoke to him and he’s okay,” she said of the 73-year-old rocker, in a TalkTV clip. “I am very worried about Ozzy right now.

“We’ve gone two years without him catching COVID and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.”

Sharon, who is flying from London to the couple’s home in Los Angeles to be with her husband, said she can’t wait to “hold him and kiss him – but with about three masks on, I think.”

Sharon said she is optimistic Ozzy – who has said he got vaccinated – will make a quick recovery. “I know my husband,” she said. “We’re going to get him back on his feet and we’re going to get a negative test by next week.”

A few months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Ozzy told British GQ: “I’ve got emphysema, so if I get this virus I’m f**ked. If I go out I wear a mask, but I don’t like wearing a mask, so I don’t go out much.”

In 2020, Ozzy revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Ozzy has battled a long list of health issues in the last few years. The rocker had surgery on his right hand after he developed a staph infection and was then hospitalized due to complications from a flu. Only a month later, a late night fall at home caused injuries that required surgery on his neck and spine.