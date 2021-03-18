P!nk Shares Premiere Date For Streaming Doc

P!nk announced Thursday that her streaming flick P!NK: All I Know So Far will premiere on May 21 on Prime Video.

“Starring the cutest kids, made by me,” the pop star teased in an Instagram post. “I’m in there, too.”

Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) directed the film, which blends tour footage, behind-the-scenes content and personal material. It follows P!nk during her Beautiful Trauma world tour.

“Come jump on the tour bus and see how it really goes,” she wrote.

On the official poster for the film, P!nk is seen kissing her four-year-old son Jameson on the stage in an empty stadium.

The 2018-19 Beautiful Trauma tour included nine concerts in three Canadian cities.