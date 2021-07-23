Paul McCartney, Beck Share Trippy 'Find My Way' Video

Paul McCartney has shared a mind-bending visual for “Find My Way,” a track from McCartney III: Imagined featuring Beck.

The video, directed by Andrew Donoho, uses deepfake technology to put the youthful face of the 79-year-old rock legend on the body of dancer Jordan Johnson. (The real McCartney makes a cameo at the 0:40 mark).

The trippy trickery was done by New York-based Hyperreal Digital, which specializes in “talent avatars.”

McCartney III: Imagined was released in April and includes guests like Phoebe Bridgers, Anderson .Paak, Damon Albarn, St. Vincent, Josh Homme, Blood Orange, Dominic Fike, Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Robert ‘3D’ del Naja (of Massive Attack) and U.S. trio Khruangbin.

Watch the video for “Find My Way” below: