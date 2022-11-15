Post Malone, Swae Lee Set U.S. Certification Record

Post Malone and Swae Lee have set a new record for the highest certified single in the history of the Recording Industry Association of America.

“Sunflower,” released in 2018, has been certified 17x Platinum, representing sales of at least 17 million.

“That’s pretty damn cool,” Malone told TMZ. “F**king insane.”

The rapper noted the impact the song has had on “so many people in so many different ways.” He added: “Whenever you’re happy it makes you happier, whenever you’re sad it kind of brings you out of that mood. It’s a magical song.”

Swae Lee (who will be in Toronto on Nov. 18) celebrated in an Instagram Story. “Wooooow this s**t is crazy look at what y’all did,” he wrote.

Penned by the two artists with Carter Lang, Carl Rosen, Billy Walsh and Louis Bell, the song was featured on the soundtrack to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and appears on Post Malone’s 2019 album Hollywood’s Bleeding.

“Sunflower” spent 53 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, including one week at No. 1, and earned a pair of nominations at the 62nd Grammy Awards. The video for the track has been viewed nearly 2 billion times on YouTube.

Post Malone and Swae Lee broke a record set by “Old Town Road” by Lil Las X and Billy Ray Cyrus, which was certified 16x Platinum in 2021.

In Canada, “Sunflower” is certified Diamond, representing sales of 800,000 units.