Rage Against The Machine Cancels Tour Dates

Rage Against the Machine announced Thursday it is cancelling its tour dates in the UK and Europe so Zack de la Rocha can recover from injuries he sustained during a concert last month.

The band was scheduled to do 13 shows between Aug. 24 and Sept. 19, including sets at several music festivals.

“It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation,” RATM told fans in a statement posted on social media, citing “medical guidance.”

The band said “the flights, travel time, and rigorous schedule in the U.K. and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery.”

RATM confirmed it will resume the Public Service Announcement Tour next year, which includes stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg in March.