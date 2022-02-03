Rapper TDott Woo Fatally Shot After Signing With Record Label

Rapper TDott Woo was killed Tuesday in Brooklyn less than a day after he signed a record deal. He was 22.

In an Instagram post, the Million Dollar Music label shared: “It’s an honour to remain your friend until your last moments. Your memories will always stay with us no matter where we go & what we do … Just know his legacy will always live, from his laugh to the dance everyone across the world does, some of us know him a friend, brother, cousin or just a fan but we all come together to tell you FLY HIGH.”

TDott, whose real name was Tahjay Dobson, was hit in the head and left leg in a mid-afternoon drive-by shooting. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

TDott appeared as a dancer in the video for Pop Smoke’s 2019 hit “Welcome to the Party” (Pop Smoke was shot to death in 2020) and Fivio Foreign’s “Big Drip” video.

“Imma miss you forever baby boy,” Foreign wrote in an Instagram post. “You was the prince of this city. Long Live Prince T Dot. I love you gang. Like forever watch over me like you always do.”