RIck Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up' Video Tops 1 Billion Views

The video for Rick Astley’s now-classic hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” has topped one billion views on YouTube.

“That is mind blowing,” the singer said, in an Instagram Story. “The world is a wonderful and beautiful place and I am very lucky.”

In a tweet, the 55-year-old singer called it “Amazing, crazy, wonderful!”

The “Never Gonna Give You Up” video reached the YouTube milestone in the same week the song was released 34 years ago. The video, directed in London by Simon West, was uploaded to the platform on Oct. 24, 2009.

Penned by Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman, it was the lead single from Astley’s debut album Whenver You Need Somebody and topped the charts around the world.