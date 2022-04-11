RM On Ignoring BTS Haters: 'Why Give 'Em S**t About It?'

RM said Friday that he and his fellow members of BTS are tuning out those who mocked them on social media for not winning a Grammy this year.

The K-pop group was up for only one award – Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Butter” – but lost to “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat ft. SZA.

At the first of four concerts in Las Vegas, RM addressed the hate.

“Guys, I know there’s a lot of noises out there about the Grammys and the team itself but, you know, why give 'em s**t about it? Hating is their freedom and they have their right to hate,” he said. “But if it was me, I’d rather talk with my friends in some café and then forget about it rather than tweeting about it or some interview – I won’t do that because I’m a grown up.”

(Many media outlets are erroneously reporting that he said “why give a s**t about it” in reference to the Grammy loss.)

During a VLive session following Saturday's concert, RM admitted “we were kind of disappointed” about not winning the Grammy but added "it’s alright, we can admit it."

Speaking in Korean, he said it’s not surprising there are haters out there. “There have always been the haters. Always. Perhaps that’s our fault but sometimes it’s not. There have always been those who hate us. There’s no team that is loved by all the people”

RM said fans shouldn’t focus on the negative. “You don’t have to. That’s what the haters want. Those people want people to pay attention to what they say. Please don’t care about it.

“Just ignoring them would be better for your health.”

At Friday’s concert, RM said BTS “didn’t come to Vegas for the Grammys, we came to Vegas for the ARMYs” and shared how performing live for thousands of fans was more rewarding.

“These two hours … energy, eye-to-eye, singing along, dancing together, this communication – this is everything,” said RM. “This is why we’re doing this, right? I hope you know it.

“I love you, and let the haters hate and let the lovers love. I love you so much.”