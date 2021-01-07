Robin Thicke Wants To Record With Drake

Robin Thicke has revealed his dream collaboration.

“I would love to do an original record with Drake,” the singer told Jalen Rose, “just because I am such a big fan.”

Drake sampled Thicke’s “Teach U A Lesson” on his 2007 mixtape Comeback Season.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Thicke told Rose that another Canadian superstar, Shania Twain, one stayed in his family’s guest house while in L.A. to get a record deal.

“She stayed at the house,” recalled Thicke, whose father is late actor Alan Thicke. “She’s part of our part of our Canadian brethren.”