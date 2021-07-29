Ryan Adams Begs For 'Second Chance'

Ryan Adams, whose career fizzled out when he was accused by ex-wife Mandy Moore and several other women of sexual and emotional abuse, said this week he is “months from losing my label, studio and my home.”

In an Instagram post he later deleted, the singer-songwriter acknowledged he is “damaged goods” but pleaded for a label to offer him a deal. “Maybe someone still cares,” he wrote.

“I just really want a second chance to make some music — maybe help other people believe you can get up out of the gutter and be something. I’m 46 and scared I’m gonna be living in my sisters basement.”

Adams added: “If you are a label and interested please let me know … Please if someone takes a chance on me and this music I’ll bust my ass to support it. Sorry to sound desperate.”

In an Instagram post earlier this month, which he also deleted, Adams confessed: “I have no record deal. I’m kinda broke. I have no friends. SO….if ANYBODY CAN HELP ME…please. I would love to make albums. Or just own a home (I don’t own a home). This is stupid ... I’m mad. I’ve had enough."

Ryan Adams: iHeartRadio Music News Coverage

Last July, Adams penned an open letter for the UK’s Daily Mail in which he apologized for “the ways I’ve mistreated people throughout my life and career” and vowed “to make significant changes in my life.”

Adams added: “I've gotten past the point where I would be apologizing just for the sake of being let off the hook and I know full well that any apology from me probably won't be accepted by those I've hurt.

“I get that and I also understand that there's no going back.”

In an article published by The New York Times in February 2019, Moore claimed Adams was psychologically abusive and controlling during their seven-year marriage, which ended in 2016.

Singers Phoebe Bridgers and Courtney Jaye made claims about Adams’ behaviour and his ex-fiancée Megan Butterworth accused him of physical intimidation and online harassment.

A woman identified only as Ava said she starting exchanging messages with Adams in 2013, when she was only 14. She alleged they eventually had sexually explicit conversations via text and Skype, where the singer exposed himself.

On Twitter, Adams insisted he “would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period.” He called the article “upsettingly inaccurate” and claimed “some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false.”

He tweeted: “I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly.”

Adams released Wednesdays in December and Big Colors last month via his indie label PAX AM.