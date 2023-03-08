Shania Twain's 'Queen Of Me' Fizzles On Charts

Shania Twain’s Queen of Me has earned the dubious distinction of being her worst-performing album since her 1993 self-titled debut.

The Canadian superstar’s sixth studio album, which was released on Feb. 3 after several weeks of hype, debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 10 with “equivalent album” sales of only 38,000. It then plummeted to No. 166 in its second week and fell off the chart completely by week three.

The Billboard 200 is compiled using data for U.S. sales and streams.

By comparison, Twain’s Now (2017) peaked at No. 1 and spent seven weeks on the Billboard 200; Up! (2002) was on the chart for 93 weeks, including five at No. 1; Come On Over (1997) made it to No. 2 and spent 151 weeks on the chart; and The Woman In Me (1995) was on the Billboard 200 for 107 weeks, managing to get to No. 5.

Queen of Me debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart in the U.S. but disappeared from the chart after two weeks.

On the Billboard Canadian Albums chart – where Twain has spent a combined 17 weeks at No. 1 during her career – Queen of Me bowed at No. 2 but fell out of the Top 100 after three weeks. (Adding insult to injury, Twain’s 2004 Greatest Hits collection is currently No. 84 in Canada.)

The drop-off was more gradual in the UK, where Queen of Me debuted at No. 1 on the Official Chart and then slipped to No. 12 in it sophomore week and to No. 51 in its third week before disappearing from the Top 100.

The album’s lead single “Waking Up Dreaming” peaked at No. 72 on the Canadian Hot 100 and “Giddy Up” fared only slightly better by making it to No. 70. Neither made the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in the U.S. – but “Waking Up Dreaming” and “Giddy Up!” peaked at No. 10 and 13, respectively, on the Country Digital Songs Sales chart.

While there may not be much interest in Twain’s new music, fans are still keen to hear the hits. Ticket sales have been strong for the spring and summer dates on the Queen of Me Tour, which comes to 12 cities across Canada.

But, sales have been less promising for Twain’s eight shows in Canada this fall. According to Ticketmaster, only a handful have been purchased for her October concerts in Montreal and Quebec City and November shows in Saskatoon and Edmonton.