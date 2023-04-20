Shania Twain To Release New Version Of 'Queen Of Me'

Shania Twain announced Wednesday she is releasing a “Royal Edition” of her new album Queen of Me next week.

“You’ve embraced the new album in exactly the way it was intended – pure celebration!,” the Canadian superstar wrote to fans in an Instagram post. "This version includes a couple of rogue tracks that didn’t quite fit the concept but are such important songs to me personally that I wanted to share with you – and a feature that happened serendipitously and gave me smiles for miles!”

Twain said Queen of Me: Royal Edition will be out April 28.

The original version of the album earned the dubious distinction of being Twain’s worst-performing album since her 1993 self-titled debut.

Her sixth studio album, released on Feb. 3, debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 10 with “equivalent album” sales of only 38,000. It then plummeted to No. 166 in its second week and fell off the chart completely by week three. On the Billboard Canadian Albums chart, Queen of Me bowed at No. 2 but fell out of the Top 100 after three weeks.

Queen of Me debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart in the U.S. but disappeared from the chart after two weeks.

Ticket sales for Twain’s spring and summer shows across Canada have been strong (in an April 5th Instagram post Twain claimed all 17 were “sold out” when, in fact, only a few are) but sales have been sluggish for her October concerts in Montreal and Quebec City and November shows in Saskatoon and Edmonton.