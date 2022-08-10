Shawn Mendes said Tuesday he is focused on doing the simple things that used to be difficult to do because of his busy schedule.

While waiting for his ride at Los Angeles airport, the Canadian singer – who pulled the plug on his world tour to focus on his mental health – told TMZ he is “taking a lot of time, just like, doing therapy” and “just taking it easy.”

Mendes said he is “spending time with family that I haven’t been able to.”

On July 27th, Mendes announced that he was canceling the remaining dates on his Wonder tour, including shows in Toronto and Montreal.

“I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger,” the singer wrote in a message to fans. “I have to put my health as my first priority.”

Since the announcement, Mendes has been spotted spending time at home in Toronto as well as in Miami and the Beaches.

In his curbside chat with TMZ, Mendes explained: “For me, it’s about spending time doing things that I haven’t really done over the last few years, having dinners with friends and stuff.”

Asked about fans who spent money on travel and accommodations to see him on tour, Mendes replied: "We can figure it out, I mean, everything’s kind of workable.”